Tupelo MOADN holds nurse conference for future health workers

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Future healthcare workers from across Mississippi are in Tupelo for a convention that helps them plan for their future.

The Mississippi Organization for Associate Degree Nursing is holding a two-day convention. Day one was for Registered Nurses and students. The speakers covered topics such as financial planning, different techniques of healthcare, and the spiritual aspect of nursing care.

Future nurses say they are learning a lot and are looking forward to completing their associate’s degrees and starting a fulfilling career helping others.

“I really want to be a nurse because my grandmother was one, and I saw the impact she made on other people’s lives. She is retired and still has people come up to her and say, ‘Thanks for everything you did for me, ‘” said ICC Nursing student Jana Cate Thompson.

“I want to be a nurse because growing up and going to doctor’s office, I loved the nurses and how they helped people and want to do those things for others,” Ava Trulove, another ICC Nursing student.

Tomorrow, April 10, the convention is for Registered Nurses.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.