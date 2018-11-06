Tupelo neighborhood hit by storm

A West Tupelo neighborhood took the brunt of severe storms that passed through the area late Monday night.

Trees were downed along parts of Colonial Estates Road as the heavy wind and rains blasted the area. Power was also out throughout the neighborhood.

Crews from public works and the Tupelo Fire Department were on the scene, helping clear the trees and limbs from the road and checking on residents.

Fire Chief Thomas Walker says four homes received major damage, and crews from ATMOS Energy were called out to investigate a gas leak.