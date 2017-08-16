Tupelo Officer Involved Shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An officer involved shooting in Tupelo leaves one suspect with non-life-threatening injuries.

At around 10:30 pm on August 15th, the Tupelo Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant on 3529 McCullough boulevard. Shortly after that call, the suspect was reportedly at The Mill at McCullough Apartments. As officers attempted to apprehend the suspect, an officer involved shooting occurred.

The suspect has been transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No TPD officers were wounded in the incident.

The department has requested that MBI conduct a standard investigation of the shooting. We will have more information as it becomes available.