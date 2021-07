TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)-Police arrest the suspect in the July 24th shooting on 700 South Gloster.

19-year-old Ja’Derius Marion of Plantersville faces a second-degree murder charge for the shooting death of 28-year-old Tadarrel Hall.

Hall died from gunshot wounds at North Mississippi Medical Center around 2p.m. on July 24th.

Marion’s bond is not yet released.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.