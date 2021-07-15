Tupelo PD have released info. about an arrest caught on video

TUPLEO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police release information about an arrest that was caught on video from a bystander.

The man arrested is 33-year-old Jasper Copeland. He’s charged with two counts of assault on a police officer.

TPD says Copeland was the passenger in a car that was pulled over on July 13th and had warrants for his arrest.

Investigators claim that once Copeland got out of the car he dropped a bag of what is believed to be drugs and then struggled with the officers.

Tupelo police say Copeland got his hand on an officer’s gun that was in a holster.

Copeland was pepper sprayed and punched with a closed fist during the incident.

One of the officers reported that he initially had his handcuffs in his striking hand but dropped them when he realized what happened.

Copeland was admitted to a Tupelo hospital out of fear he swallowed some drugs but eventually he left against medical advice.

The narcotics case will be given to a grand jury.

Copeland’s bond was set at 300 thousand dollars today for the assault charges.

Tupelo police are investigating the incident and the force used on Copeland.

Body camera footage is not available during an on-going investigation.