Tupelo PD investigates two weekend shootings

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating two neighborhood shootings on Saturday and Sunday.

The first shooting was reported early Saturday, July 20.

Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the area of Adams Street and Kelly Street in East Tupelo for shots fired.

Victims and witnesses say they heard gunshots outside their homes and saw two Black males on Adams Street shooting at a vehicle on Kelly Street.

A house and a vehicle were struck by bullets.

No injuries were reported and this incident remains under investigation.

The suspects were last seen running toward Veterans Blvd.

The second shooting was reported early Sunday, July 21, around 1:30 a.m.

Officers were called to the 200 block area of Tedford Street for shots fired.

Witnesses reported seeing a slim Black male fire several shots and run away.

Officers found two parked vehicles that had been hit by bullets.

No injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov, or Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.

