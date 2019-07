TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo PD is trying to identify a suspect accused of stealing a truck out of a restaurant parking lot.

Surveillance cameras showed the suspects driving a white four-door Chrysler into the parking lot on South Gloster Street on June 20.

- Advertisement -

The suspects then stole a Ford bucket truck.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).