Tupelo PD makes arrest for alleged Aggravated Domestic Violence and Grand Larceny

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department has made an arrest for alleged Aggravated Domestic Violence and Grand Larceny.

According to the department, officers contacted a victim at the Tupelo Police Department.

The victim said they had been assaulted at their home on Barnes Street by a suspect with whom they had previously been in a relationship.

The victim also stated that after being assaulted, the suspect stole their vehicle.

Due to the victim’s injuries, paramedics were called to the police department, and the victim was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

28-year-old Dondra M. Hamilton of Houston was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated domestic violence and one count of grand larceny.

Hamilton is being held without bond.

These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.