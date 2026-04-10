Tupelo PD makes arrest for alleged credit card fraud

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department has arrested a person for alleged credit card fraud.

According to the department, TPD received a report of unauthorized transactions on a victim’s credit/debit card.

It was later determined that the card was used at multiple locations throughout the City of Tupelo.

38-year-old Shannon Graham of Saltillowas was arrested and charged with four counts of Credit Card Fraud.

Bond was set at $10,000.

These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.