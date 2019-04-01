Tupelo PD search for suspect accused of using stolen credit cards

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A clear picture could identify the man who’s been using stolen credit cards in Tupelo.

Surveillance photos showed the man at multiple ATMS’s in Tupelo, making withdraws from different credit cards.

The suspect was wearing a hooded jacket with sunglasses. He was also seen wearing a sweat shirt and baseball cap.

Several residents made reports to the police department, claiming their credit and debit cards were used for ATM withdraws that they didn’t authorize.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-tips (8477).