Tupelo plane makes emergency landing in Texas

DALLAS (KTVT)- A small plane from Tupelo made a late night emergency landing in a parking lot in Texas.
CBS11 in Dallas, reported that the pilot was on his way to Weatherford, Texas; a town about 60 miles west of Dallas.
Shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday night, he noticed he was running low on fuel.
After attempting a reroute to a nearby airport, he landed in a Dallas parking lot, clipping trees on his way down.
The pilot also put out a small blaze that started from the crash.
Luckily, the pilot was not injured.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.