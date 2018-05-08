Tupelo plane makes emergency landing in Texas

DALLAS (KTVT)- A small plane from Tupelo made a late night emergency landing in a parking lot in Texas.

CBS11 in Dallas, reported that the pilot was on his way to Weatherford, Texas; a town about 60 miles west of Dallas.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday night, he noticed he was running low on fuel.

After attempting a reroute to a nearby airport, he landed in a Dallas parking lot, clipping trees on his way down.

The pilot also put out a small blaze that started from the crash.

Luckily, the pilot was not injured.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.