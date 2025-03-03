Tupelo Police advise drivers about car theft protection

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – In a Facebook post, the department said in the past few weeks there has been an increase in stolen vehicles.

A similarity in a number of these cases is that the cars were left running and unattended.

Police are reminding drivers that a few simple steps can keep your car from being broken into or stolen.

They said even if you are planning a quick stop, always turn off your vehicle, take your keys, and lock your doors.

The simple precautions aren’t 100% effective, but they do cut down on the risk of the car being broken into or stolen.

