TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Police responded to the “Parkway Terrace” Apartments Wednesday morning. We are told they found one victim, who was taken to NMMC, with non life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was identified and was taken into custody.

We are waiting for more details from Tupelo police about what led up to the shooting and the charges the suspect is facing.