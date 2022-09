Tupelo Police are investigating an early morning robbery

Investigators say it happened around 8:30 Tuesday morning at the Murphy Express on West Main.

Thankfully no one was injured.

This is the second armed robbery within the last three days.

On Sunday a store clerk was found shot in the head.

He died at the hospital.

In this morning’s armed robbery, police say they do have a person of interest detained.