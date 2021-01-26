TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Officers responded to Buchanan Street around 10 o’clock last night after a caller reported shots from a car.

Officers found shell casings in the street and a resident of the home said she heard multiple gunshots. Another person said they heard what sounded like bullets hitting the bricks on the house.

The house was hit numerous times, but no one inside was hurt. If anyone has information they are asked to call Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi or the Tupelo Police Department.

This is the latest in a series of similar incidents in Tupelo.