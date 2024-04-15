Tupelo Police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile male

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile male on Meadow Drive that happened on Sunday, April 14, around 2:30 p.m.

TPD officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Meadow Drive, in the Haven Acres community for shots fired.

They found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 16-year-old male was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to witnesses, the shooting began as a disturbance at a residence on Meadow Drive and the man pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

The shooter then fled the scene in a vehicle.

This incident is in the early stages of investigation and more information, including the suspect’s name, will be released when appropriate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov, or Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.

