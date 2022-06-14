TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are looking for a malicious mischief suspect and they need your help.

On June 6th Officers responded to a report of stolen catalytic converters on McCullough Boulevard in Tupelo.

They were able to pull an image from a surveillance video.

The person in this photo is wanted for Felony Malicious Mischief.

If you recognize them or have any information on the crime, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

