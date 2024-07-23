Tupelo police arrest 65-year-old man accused of stabbing someone

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police released information about a stabbing.

65-year-old Darryl Gillespie, of Tupelo, was charged with aggravated domestic violence.

He was given a $100,000 bond.

Officers were called to Robert Kenney Drive this past Friday night about the incident.

Gillespie and the victim were both there when police arrived.

The female victim had a stab wound to the chest.

She was listed in serious condition but stable.

Charges against Gillespie will be presented to a Lee County Grand Jury.

