Tupelo Police arrest a man in connection with a kidnapping

crime cop car

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – License Plate Cameras helped Tupelo Police catch up with a kidnapping suspect.

Around 2 pm on Wednesday, March 26, one of Tupelo’s Flock Safety License Plate Recognition cameras alerted on a white 2015 Lexus E-S traveling east on McCullough Boulevard.

Officers later caught up with the car as it was reportedly speeding southbound on North Front Street.

It crashed into an unattended vehicle on South Front Street near Troy Street.

That’s when police say the driver, Izaya Kutschinski, got out and ran.

They caught him near Elizabeth Street.

Kutschinski was arrested and charged with Hit and Run and Driving with an Expired License.

The Horn Lake Police Department placed a hold on him. Kutschinski is the suspect in a kidnapping case there.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.