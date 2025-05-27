Tupelo police arrest a man in connection with shooting in April

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police made another arrest in connection with an April shooting.

19-year-old Zykius Richey was charged with shooting into a dwelling and possession of a machine gun conversion device.

He’s also facing two counts of attempted aggravated assault and two counts of shooting into a vehicle.

The shooting happened on April 17 on North Church Street.

A house and two vehicles were hit by gunfire.

Richey was taken into custody on May 19 after a traffic stop.

Several guns were seized, along with the conversion device.

Richey is being held without bond.

Cameron Harris has also been charged in connection with the incident.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.