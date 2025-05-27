Tupelo police arrest a man in connection with shooting in April
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police made another arrest in connection with an April shooting.
19-year-old Zykius Richey was charged with shooting into a dwelling and possession of a machine gun conversion device.
He’s also facing two counts of attempted aggravated assault and two counts of shooting into a vehicle.
The shooting happened on April 17 on North Church Street.
A house and two vehicles were hit by gunfire.
Richey was taken into custody on May 19 after a traffic stop.
Several guns were seized, along with the conversion device.
Richey is being held without bond.
Cameron Harris has also been charged in connection with the incident.