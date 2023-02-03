Tupelo police arrest man accused of assaulting his grandmother

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police made an arrest of a man that allegedly hit his grandmother.

On January 31, TPD was called to 1013 North Gloster for a disturbance.

Officers determined the suspect, 34-year-old Jamie Sheffield, had physically assaulted his grandmother.

Officers arrested Sheffield and detectives began a more thorough investigation. It was learned that Sheffield was on house arrest with MDOC for the same crime with the same victim.

On February 1, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Weir ordered Sheffield to be held without bond. MDOC has also been notified of this case. These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

