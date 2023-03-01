Tupelo police arrest man accused of breaking into vehicles

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police arrested a man for allegedly breaking into vehicles.

Police arrived at Rankin Street for a car burglary after a victim reported that several items were taken from their vehicle.

Around the same time, another burglary was reported near the area of 400 North Gloster.

Video evidence and witness statements led to the arrest of Toriecluster Sanders of New Albany.

Sanders was charged with two counts of breaking and entering.

His bond is set at $30,000.

