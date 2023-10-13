Tupelo police arrest man accused of exposing someone to disease

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police arrested a Pontotoc man accused of exposing someone to a dangerous disease.

Tuesday, TPD officers served a warrant on Joshua McGaughy.

He was charged with exposing another person to HIV, Hepatitis B, or Hepatitis C.

The charge stemmed from an incident earlier this year.

McGaughy was ordered to be held on a $20,000 bond.

He is awaiting trial in Lee County Circuit Court.

