Tupelo police arrest man accused of threatening city employee

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police arrested a man for threatening a city employee.

On August 17, the Tupelo employee reported Michael Cox threatened their life while doing their job.

Cox was arrested and charged with retaliation against a public servant or witness.

His bond was set at $30,000.

This case will presented to a Lee County Grand Jury.

