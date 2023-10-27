Tupelo police arrest man after finding victim with stab wounds

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police arrested a man after finding a victim had been stabbed. Officers arrived at Carnation Street where a victim had suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso and head.

Thursday, investigators arrested Jeremy Miller and charged him with aggravated assault.

Miller’s bond was set at $150,000 and charges will be presented to a Lee County Grand Jury.

