Tupelo police arrest man for alleged attempted stabbing of officer in 2020
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police arrested a man this week for allegedly trying to stab an officer in 2020.
A capias warrant was served on Caleb Ray Richardson for charging at officers with a fire iron and attempting to stab them.
This happened at home where officers were called to.
Richardson was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer with a Deadly Weapon.
Richardson is being held without bond.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter