Tupelo police arrest man for alleged attempted stabbing of officer in 2020

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police arrested a man this week for allegedly trying to stab an officer in 2020.

A capias warrant was served on Caleb Ray Richardson for charging at officers with a fire iron and attempting to stab them.

This happened at home where officers were called to.

Richardson was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer with a Deadly Weapon.

Richardson is being held without bond.

