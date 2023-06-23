Tupelo police arrest man for allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police arrest man for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend at her job.

Police said on Thursday, Malcom Crump went to a gas station where his ex-girlfriend worked and grabbed her by the neck and choked her.

This allegedly happened in the middle of an altercation that he started.

Crump is under arrest and charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Crump’s bond is set at $5,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter