Tupelo police arrest man for allegedly assaulting officer

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man allegedly tried putting a Tupelo Police Officer in a headlock following a traffic stop.

TPD said Monday, an officer pulled over William Westmoreland near South Gloster Street for multiple traffic violations.

Westmoreland allegedly exited his vehicle immediately and became verbally aggressive.

Police said the officer approached the vehicle again after Westmoreland drove off for a short distance into a parking lot and that’s when the officer noticed a gun on the dash of the vehicle.

While attempting an arrest, the Tupelo man allegedly tried to place the officer in a headlock multiple times.

After he was placed in the cruiser, the struggle continued as TPD said the Westmoreland was being aggressive and headbutted the officer who attempted to put place the seatbelt around him.

Westmoreland is now charged with simple assault on a police officer and felony possession of a controlled substance.

