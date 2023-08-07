Tupelo police arrest man for allegedly burglarizing vehicle

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police arrested a man for allegedly snooping around in a vehicle that wasn’t his own.

Onterrio Cummings was charged with burglary of a vehicle.

Police said Cummings’ vehicle was blocking the road.

Cummings exited the passenger side of another nearby vehicle.

Officers arrested Cummings and were able to make contact with the owner of the vehicle and were informed that they did not know the individual who was in their vehicle.

Cummings’ bond was set at $15,000.

