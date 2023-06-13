Tupelo police arrest man for allegedly holding woman at gunpoint

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police arrested a man for allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint in her home.

Investigators said Cortez Hatchett of Prairie forced a woman into her home on Phillips Drive.

This allegedly happened on June 8.

Once the woman was able to escape Hatchett, she contacted 911.

Hatchett turned himself into the Clay County Sheriff’s Office the next day and was then transported to the Lee County Jail.

Hatchett is being held without bond.

