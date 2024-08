Tupelo police arrest man for allegedly inappropriately touching juvenile

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is in the Lee County jail accused of inappropriate touching.

TPD served a warrant on 39-year-old Charles Campbell of Tupelo.

The warrant pertained to a 2024 report that a juvenile victim was touched inappropriately.

Campbell was arrested and taken to the county jail.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond no trial date has been set.

