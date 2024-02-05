Tupelo police arrest man for allegedly robbing store on S. Gloster

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was in custody in Tupelo for allegedly walking into a business and stealing money out of the register.

Walter Jones was charged with robbery and held without bond because he was on federal probation at the time of the incident.

TPD said last Friday, Jones walked into the Speedy Gonzalez convenience store on South Gloster and demanded money before taking it out of the register and running out of the store.

Officers and K9 units were able to track Jones down near the store.

This case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X