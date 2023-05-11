Tupelo police arrest man for allegedly threatening people at Salvation Army

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was accused of making threats to a non-profit organization in the city.

Wednesday, police were called to the Salvation Army on Carnation Street.

Officers were told that someone had threatened to hurt several people and had also made threats to “shoot up” the agency.

Police identified Willie Lynom as the suspect.

Lynom was found nearby and arrested.

He was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat.

His bond is set at $15,000.

