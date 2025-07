Wanted Aberdeen shooting suspect turns himself in

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The man wanted in connection with an Aberdeen shooting turns himself in.

Willie Carter was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon.

The shooting happened last week on Scales Street.

Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said one person was injured in the incident.

No other information about the shooting was released.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.