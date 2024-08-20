Tupelo police arrest man for reportedly stealing from construction site

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – One too many visits to a construction site lands a Tupelo man in jail.

On Sunday, Tupelo police were called to South Feemster Lake Road about a burglary.

People at the scene told officers that an individual had been caught stealing items from a home that was currently under construction.

Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Grant Gardner. He was arrested and charged with Burglary of a Dwelling.

His bond was set at $5,000.

