Tupelo police arrest man in connection to deadly shooting at Cheers

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police have arrested a man in connection with an early Sunday morning shooting that left one dead.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Jaedin Hatchett of Shannon Monday. He’s charged with second-degree murder.

He’s being held without bond.

Investigators said tips and video provided early in the investigation helped them quickly identify Hatchett as the suspect.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at Cheers near Crosstown.

The victim, 30-year-old Montavious Clifton, died at the hospital.

Investigators said more arrests are possible as they work to determine if other people were involved.

Hatchett’s case will be presented to the next Lee County Grand Jury.

