Tupelo Police arrest man on drug and firearm possession

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and Tupelo Police make an arrest on drug possession and firearms charges.

On Wednesday 18, December Agents with the help of the Tupelo SWAT Team served a warrant at a home on Green Tee Road in Tupelo.

During the search, they reportedly found a felony amount of Fentanyl and a 9mm pistol.

They arrested Caleb Price.

Price is being charged with Possession of Fentanyl and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

His bond was set at $25,000.

