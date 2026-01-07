Tupelo police arrest suspect after armed robbery lands clerk in the hospital

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police made an arrest in an armed robbery that landed a store clerk in the hospital.

Otheno English has been charged with one count of Armed Robbery for the incident that happened Saturday at the Breeze-N convenience store on North Gloster Street.

Police were called to the store for an armed robbery. A store employee told officers that a masked man armed with a knife demanded money from the register.

The suspect and the clerk struggled, and the clerk was stabbed.

The suspect ran from the scene.

Police were able to identify English as the suspect. He was arrested on Monday, January 5.

A Municipal Court Judge ordered him to be held without bond.

