Tupelo police arrest suspect for illegally possessing, discharging firearm

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect with a previous felony conviction was arrested for having a firearm.

Tupelo police arrived at Milford Street and the King Creek Apartment Complex for a shots-fired call.

Tavis Gathings was arrested for the Discharge of a Firearm.

Officers found a semi-automatic handgun, live ammo, and shell casings.

Police said Gathings fired a weapon into the air.

Gathings was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

His bond is set at $5,000.

