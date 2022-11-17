Tupelo police arrest suspect for illegally possessing, discharging firearm
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect with a previous felony conviction was arrested for having a firearm.
Tupelo police arrived at Milford Street and the King Creek Apartment Complex for a shots-fired call.
Tavis Gathings was arrested for the Discharge of a Firearm.
Officers found a semi-automatic handgun, live ammo, and shell casings.
Police said Gathings fired a weapon into the air.
Gathings was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
His bond is set at $5,000.
