Tupelo police arrest two people in St. Patrick’s Day Waffle House shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Police arrested two people after gunfire at the South Gloster Waffle House.

28-year-old Stanquan Haynes of Aberdeen was charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

34-year-old Stanshea Buckingham of Tupelo was charged with accessory after the fact.

The shooting happened on March 17.

Investigators said the victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Haynes and Buckingham are both being held without bond.

Meanwhile, TPD is still searching for Courtney Mikale Jamison.

He’s facing aggravated assault, shooting into a dwelling, felon in possession of a firearm, and malicious mischief charges.

The 34-year-old is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs about 210 pounds.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

