Tupelo police arrest two people in St. Patrick’s Day Waffle House shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Police arrested two people after gunfire at the South Gloster Waffle House.
28-year-old Stanquan Haynes of Aberdeen was charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
34-year-old Stanshea Buckingham of Tupelo was charged with accessory after the fact.
The shooting happened on March 17.
Investigators said the victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Haynes and Buckingham are both being held without bond.
Meanwhile, TPD is still searching for Courtney Mikale Jamison.
He’s facing aggravated assault, shooting into a dwelling, felon in possession of a firearm, and malicious mischief charges.
The 34-year-old is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs about 210 pounds.
If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.
