Tupelo police arrest woman for alleged home repair fraud

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman was hired and paid for home repair work but was arrested for allegedly never completing the job.

Tupelo police received a report of a home repair fraud off of Piggott Drive back in August.

Investigators said the homeowner hired Stephanie Williford for interior design work.

Williford allegedly did not complete all of the work agreed upon in the transaction.

Officers arrested Williford and charged her with two counts of grand larceny and two counts of false pretense.

Her bond has been set at $20,000.

