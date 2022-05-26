Tupelo Police arrested man for allegedly putting bullet holes in van

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police arrested a man for allegedly putting bullet holes into a van.

Witness and video evidence helped investigators locate Rapheal Lashawn Atkins after police received a shots fired call at the Hilldale Apartments around 3:45 PM on May 19th.

Officers found shell casings, bullet fragments, and the van that was pierced with bullets.

Atkins is charged with Felony Shooting into a Vehicle.

His bond is set at $30,000.