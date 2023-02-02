Tupelo police ask for help finding person wanted for forgery

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help in solving a case, and Crime Stoppers could make it worth your time.

The person seen in this security video is wanted in connection with a case of Uttering Forgery in Tupelo.

This image was captured in the Fairpark Area of the city in December.

If you know who this person is or where they may be, or if you have any other information on the case, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

If your information leads to an arrest in this case, you could be in line for a reward of up to $1,000. And all tips are anonymous.

