Tupelo police ask for help identifying cell phone store burglar

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police hope surveillance video will help catch a burglar who broke into a cell phone business last week.

This is video inside the C-Spire store on North Gloster.

The break-in happened last Tuesday morning around 4 a.m. You can see the suspect use a large rock to break the window on the door. He then began running around the store pulling devices from the displays.

Police responded after the store alarm was activated. They reported that multiple devices appeared to be missing from the store displays.

If you have any information on this crime or think you may know the person in this video, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at the number on your screen at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).