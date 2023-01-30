Tupelo police ask for help locating burglary suspect

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is asking for your help in catching a burglary suspect.

Surveillance video caught images of a suspect or suspects involved in a number of commercial burglaries around the Barnes Crossing and Crosstown areas of Tupelo.

These crimes were committed on Saturday, January 28.

If you recognize the person or persons in these pictures, or if you have any information on these break-ins, call Tupelo Police at (662) 841-6491 or Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-8477.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be in line for a reward of up to $1,000, and you can report anonymously.

