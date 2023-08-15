Tupelo police ask for help to find 2 men suspected in store robbery

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police and Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi are asking for your help to find two men suspected of robbing a Tupelo store.

Officers were called to the M and H Quick Stop on South Eason Boulevard around 9 p.m. Monday night for a reported armed robbery.

The clerk said two men robbed the store at gunpoint and left in a dark-colored car.

Both were described as Black males.

One was wearing a gray hoodie, white shorts, black and white tennis shoes, a mask, and gray gloves.

The second man was wearing a black and gray hoodie, black pants, black tennis shoes, and no gloves.

If you have any information on this robbery or the suspects, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi or the Tupelo Police Department at the numbers on your screen.

Your tips will be anonymous.

