Tupelo Police car is stolen during pursuit of separate stolen vehicle

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo Police car was stolen following the pursuit of a separate stolen vehicle Friday, Nov. 1.

Two suspects are now in custody.

Around 3:45 p.m., a Tupelo Police officer identified a reported stolen truck in Tupelo.

The officer attempted a traffic stop on South Gloster Street, near the Verona city limits.

The driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit through Verona until the vehicle crashed near the Lee County Agricenter.

The adult, male driver attempted to flee on foot but was arrested.

During the foot chase, a juvenile female passenger who had stayed behind in the stolen truck drove away in the officer’s police car.

The police car was found wrecked in the area of County Road 600 and Old Union Road.

The suspect was arrested shortly afterward at a nearby home.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X