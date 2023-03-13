Tupelo police charge man with felony fleeing after traffic stop

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police made an arrest after a man was accused of driving away from a traffic stop.

28-year-old Mydreaus Watkins was charged with felony fleeing.

This past Friday night officers pulled Watkins over near Cross Town.

As they came up to his car, Watkins was accused of driving away.

There was a pursuit that eventually ended in Verona. Officers recovered narcotics and a gun.

Watkins also has several warrants with the city of Tupelo.

His bond has been set at $75,000.

