Tupelo Police Chief of 37 years will retire in June

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre will retire at the end of June, ending a 37-year career in law enforcement

Chief Aguirre tells WCBI he feels the time is right to retire at the end of Mayor Jason Shelton’s term.

Aguirre, who will be 72 years old this year says he has met with Mayor Shelton, and human resources at Tupelo City Hall to start the process.

Aguirre was named chief in 2013 shortly after Mayor Shelton was elected to his first term in office.

Tupelo’s new mayor will select the next police chief. Aguirre started his law enforcement career as a dispatcher with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

He has been with Tupelo Police since 1985.