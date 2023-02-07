Tupelo police continue investigating Monday afternoon shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police continue investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

According to a press release, two adult males showed up at NMMC’s emergency room around 12:45 Monday afternoon. Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers located a crime scene in the 400 block of North Spring near downtown. Evidence was collected at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The release said while the injuries are serious, they are not believed to be life-threatening.

